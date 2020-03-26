Quick links

Our view: Liverpool linked with superb double swoop, could be midfield pair for next decade

Jude Bellingham of Birmingham battles for possession with Mason Bennett of Millwall during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Birmingham City at The Den, London on...
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eyeing up two of the best young midfielders in European football.

Rennes' French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (L) fights for the ball with Saint-Etienne's French defender Harold Moukoudi during the French Ligue 1 football match between Stade Rennais...

If Liverpool do land Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham this summer, they could set up their midfield for their next decade.

Sport claims that Liverpool want Camavinga, while the Daily Mail suggest that a move for Jude Bellingham could be a possibility.

It is no surprise to see Liverpool linked with the duo, who are among the most talented teenagers in world football.

And if Liverpool did land Camavinga and Bellingham in the upcoming transfer window then they would have the basis of their midfield for the next 15 years set-up.

 

Remarkably Camavinga is only 17, yet he is playing regularly for Rennes in Ligue 1.

Camavinga has looked so assured in possession, despite his tender years, and his form has put him on the radar of almost every top European side.

Bellingham, meanwhile, is a year younger than Camavinga - yet he also has had a brilliant breakthrough season.

The teenager has been one of the standout players in the Championship this term, despite only being 16.

Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Coventry City and Birmingham City at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Birmingham,...

Bellingham has power, skill and tenacity, and looks as if he could be a star for England in the future.

If Liverpool could now bring in Bellingham and Camavinga, they would be setting themselves up to continue to dominate English football for the years ahead.

The Reds have stormed clear in the Premier League this season, but the likes of Adam Lallana, Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner are all getting older.

Liverpool may now want to refresh their midfield, and if they could bring in both Camavinga and Bellingham then they would be making such a smart move, as they could lay the foundations to build around for well over a decade.

