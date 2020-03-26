Our view: Arsenal's chances of signing £52m star have reportedly been given major boost

Liverpool apparently are unlikely to move for reported Arsenal target Houssem Aouar, who Mikel Arteta is a big fan of.

Liverpool could have boosted Arsenal’s chances of landing Houssem Aouar, after reportedly deciding against making a move for the French midfielder.

The London Evening Standard suggest that Liverpool are unlikely to make a move for Aouar, which could really benefit Arsenal.

The Daily Mail suggest that Arsenal are interested in the Lyon man, and they could now have a clear run to sign him.

If Liverpool were in the race for Aouar with them then Mikel Arteta’s side would have been hard pressed to convince the £52 million-rated star (Calcio Mercato) to move to Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool are one of the most appealing teams in the world to join right now.

But with the Reds seemingly out of the race, Arsenal could well be Aouar’s best option.

Aouar would be a stunning addition for the Gunners, as his form in France has made him one of the most exciting talents in Ligue 1.

The 21-year-old has nine goals and seven assists from midfield for Lyon, and he could be the perfect addition to Arteta’s side for next season.