'Got slapped up': Rio Ferdinand makes Leeds claim that fans wouldn't want to be reminded of

Rio Ferdinand played for Leeds United for a two-year period.

Rio Ferdinand has claimed on his personal Instagram account that one of the toughest games in his career was when Leeds United were beaten 3-0 by Valencia in the semi-final of the Champions League in 2001.

On that day, a young Ferdinand would have been playing at centre-half for Leeds, as they travelled to Spain for the second-leg encounter of their European tie.

Whilst the first-leg at Elland Road was goalless, Leeds were beaten in quite a comfortable fashion on that day, with a number of great players representing them at the time.

Speaking during a live story on his personal Instagram account, Ferdinand was asked about the toughest game of his career, as he mentioned a game that Leeds fans wouldn't want to be reminded of and how they 'got slapped up'.

"When I was at Leeds, the semi-final of the Champions League, we played against Valencia," Ferdinand told his Instagram followers. "Oh my gosh! They beat us 3-0. Got slapped up. Destroyed.

"They were an unbelievable team. They had Baraja in midfield. Ayala centre-half. Carboni at left-back, old guy, but he was an unbelievable footballer. Mendieta in midfield, he went to Middlesbrough. Sanchez upfront. Carew was sub.

"They had a bad team. They had Vicente playing left-wing as well. Wicked team. They battered us. Absolutely battered us. Absolutely destroyed us, they were good."

At that time, not many would have expected that Leeds would end up in such a position where they are now still trying to end their long-awaited return to England's top-flight.

Whilst those European days were great times for the Yorkshire faithful and their battles in the Premier League, things turned pretty sour and pretty quickly not long after and they have suffered in the lower leagues since.

But ever since Marcelo Bielsa walked through the doors of Elland Road at the start of last season, the Leeds fans are believing again, as they are now closer than ever to making a return to the promised land.