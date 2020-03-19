Will Noughts and Crosses return for season 2? Malorie Blackman's novels pack plenty of potential!

Noughts and Crosses has proved to be a captivating watch on the BBC but will there be a second series?

Waiting for one of your favourite TV shows to get renewed for another series can often be a stressful experience.

It can be worse for fans who binge their way through a whole series too, as they're often left waiting weeks for news.

For fans waiting on news of a second series of the BBC's Noughts and Crosses, that process has been divided by fans who have watched on BBC iPlayer as well as those who are watching weekly on BBC One.

That question on many fans lips though is whether or not Noughts and Crosses will return.

Noughts and Crosses on the BBC

Noughts and Crosses arrived on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on March 5th and the six-episode series has been airing weekly since.

The series tells the story of an alternate universe and is set in a fictional London where the population is divided into two main groups, the superior crosses (black people) and the under-class noughts (white people).

Tension if rife between the two groups but at the centre of this divide is a Romeo and Juliet-esque love story between a nought, Callum, and cross, Sephy, who defy the wills of society to be together.

Will there be a second season of Noughts and Crosses?

Unconfirmed.

At the time of writing, it's not known whether Noughts and Crosses will return for a second season on the BBC.

There's no reason to panic, however, as it usually takes several weeks for a show to be renewed once viewing figures have been calculated and analysed.

On top of that, it's worth remembering that while BBC iPlayer viewers may have binged the whole series, TV viewers are several episodes behind with the series expected to finish on BBC One on April 9th so a decision on season 2 could be some time away.

There's potential for much more!

While there may be no news of a second season at the moment, there's definitely a huge amount of potential for more.

That's because Noughts and Crosses is based on the novel series of the same name by acclaimed author Malorie Blackman.

The first season of the TV show is based on the first Noughts and Crosses book and total, there are five books in the series.

That means there could be up to five series of Noughts and Crosses if the series proves popular enough, something that will no doubt excite long-time fans.

Noughts and Crosses continues on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday evenings until the final episode airs on April 9th. If you can't wait for that though, all six episodes are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.