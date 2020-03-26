No, Bugzy Malone is not dead: Rapper involved in horror crash months after proposing to girlfriend

Rap artist Bugzy Malone is in a serious condition after being involved in a horrific motorbike accident.

The 29-year-old rapper and actor, Bugzy Malone, is in hospital in a serious condition after being involved in a traffic collision in Greater Manchester on March 25th.

Bugzy Malone, whose real name is Aaron Davis, was riding a three-wheeled motorbike on Rochdale Road in Bury, Greater Manchester.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police in The Mirror read: "Shortly before 9:20pm last night (Wednesday, March 25th, 2020), police were called to Rochdale Road, Bury to reports of a collision involving an Audi car and a quadbike.

"Emergency services attended and the driver of the quadbike – a 29-year-old man – was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment."

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening

Thankfully for fans, his injuries - while serious - are not thought to be life-threatening according to The Mirror.

The news comes as a pleasant surprise after videos emerged on social media of the aftermath of the crash that showed the 29-year-old in a bad way.

It comes just months after he proposed to his girlfriend

The horrific crash comes just three months after Bugzy Malone and his girlfriend got engaged.

Back in December, the pair were enjoying drinks on a riverboat on the River Seine in Paris where Malone popped the question after nine years together with his girlfriend.

Fans offer their support

Unsurprisingly, fans of the 29-year-old rapper have been quick to offer their support after the crash.

Many have taken to Twitter to offer reassuring comments.

One fan wrote: "Sending our love and prayers out to #BugzyMalone, we wish him a speedy recovery."

While another added: "I pray #BugzyMalone makes a full recovery after a serious motorbike accident."

And finally, this fan commented on the quick reaction of those at the scene to start filming: "Nah man Bugzy Malone has just nearly died and the first thing a man does is back out his camera. This works is ran by clout. Makes me sick."

As mentioned, Bugzy Malone's condition is not thought to be life-threatening and fans will no doubt be wishing the 29-year-old a speedy recovery.