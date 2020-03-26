Newcastle link with player they allegedly bid £6.5m for will now end – Our View

Newcastle United have long been linked with Thiago Maia.

According to a report by Bolavip, Flamengo plan to buy longstanding Newcastle United target Thiago Maia on a permanent deal this summer.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder has long been linked with the Magpies.

Back in 2018, Newcastle were keen on hijacking a potential move to Watford. Moreover, French editorial Le10sport claimed he was keen on a move St. James’ Park.

Maia ended up remaining at French side Lille.

But, once again last summer, Newcastle were cited with an interest with Le10sport claiming they bid £6.5 million for his services.

The Magpies had a busy late summer, signing Joelinton, Jetro Willems and Allan Saint-Maximin - all three being long-term targets of recruitment chief Steve Nickson.

Maia was another said to fit the recruitment bill as a young player with plenty of potential to grow at the Premier League club.

The 22-year-old, however, returned to Brazil with Flamengo on loan.

Fresh reports now claim Flamengo will sign him permanently this summer, and quite possibly before his loan spell at the club comes to an end.

The news should signal an end to Newcastle’s longstanding link with the Brazil U23 international.

While some supporters could look back on Maia as a missed opportunity, the club are currently well-stocked in the midfield area.

The Longstaff brothers have broken through, while Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden and Nabil Bentaleb make up other options for Steve Bruce’s side.