Never-seen-before Spurs youngster says first-team player best in the world in his position

Harry Kane was out of action for Tottenham Hotspur since January.

Never-seen-before Tottenham youngster, Jubril Okedina, has claimed on his personal Instagram account that Harry Kane is the 'best striker in the world'.

Prior to football being halted because of the global health pandemic, Kane was edging closer to making a return to first-team action after being on the sidelines since January.

He hasn't been the only Tottenham player visiting the treatment room in recent months, as the pile of players in that room was taking its toll on Jose Mourinho's side.

Nonetheless, Okedina was asked on his personal Instagram story to share his thoughts on Kane, and below was his response:

"Top quality player," Okedina responded. " "In my opinion, the best striker in the world...shame he's injured."

The UK is now on lockdown because of the global health pandemic and it doesn't seem as though football will return to action for a couple of months yet.

When football does resume, Kane will be back in the starting XI, as would the likes of Moussa Sissoko and Heung-Min Son, who have also been in the treatment room.

Kane's presence in Mourinho's starting XI will put a bigger smile on his face because of what he brings to the table and how he lifts the whole side.