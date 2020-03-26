Quick links

Never-seen-before Spurs youngster says first-team player best in the world in his position

Amir Mir
Jubril Okedina of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Premier League 2 match between Leicester City U23 and Tottenham Hotspur U23 at Holmes Park on...
Harry Kane was out of action for Tottenham Hotspur since January.

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (R) attends a team training session at Tottenham Hotspur's Enfield Training Centre, in north London on March 9, 2020, ahead of their UEFA...

Never-seen-before Tottenham youngster, Jubril Okedina, has claimed on his personal Instagram account that Harry Kane is the 'best striker in the world'.

Prior to football being halted because of the global health pandemic, Kane was edging closer to making a return to first-team action after being on the sidelines since January. 

 

He hasn't been the only Tottenham player visiting the treatment room in recent months, as the pile of players in that room was taking its toll on Jose Mourinho's side.

Nonetheless, Okedina was asked on his personal Instagram story to share his thoughts on Kane, and below was his response: 

"Top quality player," Okedina responded. " "In my opinion, the best striker in the world...shame he's injured."

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in London, United...

The UK is now on lockdown because of the global health pandemic and it doesn't seem as though football will return to action for a couple of months yet. 

When football does resume, Kane will be back in the starting XI, as would the likes of Moussa Sissoko and Heung-Min Son, who have also been in the treatment room.

Kane's presence in Mourinho's starting XI will put a bigger smile on his face because of what he brings to the table and how he lifts the whole side. 

Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho (L) consoles Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (R) as he leaves the pitch having picked up an injury during the English...

