Netflix: Meet the four Ladies Up comedians - Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka, Supriya Joshi and Niveditha Prakasam

Season One of Ladies Up airs on Netflix on Friday.

The show stars a quartet of India's wittiest women - Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka, Supriya Joshi and Niveditha Prakasam - for whom the streaming service claims 'nothing is off-limits'.

But not everyone will be familiar with the foursome.

So we at HITC Entertainment have gone and profiled them, below...

Prashasti Singh - Comicstaan, Instagram, Age

A former MBA from IIM Lucknow, Singh swapped corporate for comedy after appearing on the Amazon Prime reality show, Comicstaan, where she was one of the top three comics. According to her IMDB profile, she decided she would rather be funny than rich (and she might just have it both ways at this rate).

Singh already has more than 64,000 followers on Instagram (@prashastisingh), where she communicates in both English and Hindi, as she does in Ladies Up.

The writer, actor and improviser told Scoopwhoop in August 2018 that she was 30 years old, making her 31 or 32 now.

She is not Prashanti Singh the Indian national women's basketball team shooting guard.

Kaneez Surka - Age, Movies and Aditi Mittal controversy

One of the judges on Comicstaan 2018, the edition in which Singh rose to prominence, Surka is already a well-established comedian, actress and improviser (India's first female one, according to her IMDB profile).

Celebrity Boss states that Surka was born on 28 October 1983 in South Africa.

She appeared in the TV movie, The Improvisers: Something from Nothing, and hosted The General Fun Game Show on Youtube.

In October 2018, Surka accused another female comic, Aditi Mittal (below), of sexual harassment, alleging that she "kiss(ed) her on her mouth" on a stage, leaving her "humiliated and shocked".

Supriya Joshi - TLC, Clinique, Singer?

Another of the line up with a Comicstaan past, Joshi appeared in last year's edition, where Surka was again among the judges, and was one of the top five contestants.

Joshi is also known for the sketches she's written the comedy collective, All India Bakchod, as well as TLC's Midnight Misadventures and her online moniker, Supaarwoman.

She featured in the ad campaign for Clinique's Even Better Foundation and was the face of the Rise by TLC series, Man Up.

The Mumbai native is not Supriya Joshi the Indian playback singer.

Niveditha Prakasam - TLC Queen of Comedy, IMDB

Winner of TLC's Queens of Comedy in 2017, judged by - you guessed it - Kaneez Surka, Prakasam beat seven other women to the crown.

Before then, she was a regular on the open-mic circuit in Velachery, Chennai, while holding down a day job as an editor at a self-publishing company in the city.

On her Queens of Comedy breakthrough, Prakasam told The News Minute: "I saw a tweet on the show and then applied two days before the deadline closed. Luckily, they loved my video (which you can watch below).

"All seven of the girls were great. I just happened to have a good set, I fluked through. None of them in my family expected for me to win. Neither did I. But I’m so glad it happened. It has been great."

Prakasam does not have an IMDB profile to speak of, as yet.