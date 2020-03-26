My Secret Terrius: Coronavirus scene explained - reactions flood Twitter!

Audiences are flocking to Netflix to see the My Secret Terrius coronavirus scene.

The Simpsons, move over...

Most of us consume music, TV shows and films every single day, and why not? There is so much great entertainment out there, and under the current circumstances, it's becoming more important than ever.

Recently, the government revised earlier guidelines and imposed stricter ones, with the PM urging us in a statement to only leave the home for work (only if absolutely necessary), for exercise only once a day alone or with a member of our household and also for essential shopping, although this must be done as infrequently as possible.

In times like these, it's wise to get familiar with Netflix and take the time to catch up on some TV you've missed.

However, those that decided to give My Secret Terrius a watch were left a little shaken after an episode began to discuss the coronavirus.

Created by Kang Dae-sun, this South Korean series was initially released in 2018, so many feel that it predicted what we're going through...

My Secret Terrius: Coronavirus scene

In the final episode of series 1, things take a turn when a coronavirus is mutated into a weapon.

Doctors are swiftly seeking a cure, but it's the dialogue that has really freaked people out: "Someone tweaked it to increase the mortality rate to 90%," a character expressed, just after drawing comparisons to MERS.

"What’s more serious is that the coronavirus has an incubation period of two to 14 days. The virus was manipulated to attack the lungs directly within just five minutes of being exposed."

After it's established that no cure is available, a scene depicts children being taught to wash their hands effectively to help prevent spread.

It's hardly surprising that the scene has gone viral all over social media, with many declaring it dreadfully eerie.

In the drama My Secret Terrius that was released in 2018 (UNIQ's sungjoo was among the cast) they talked in details about the corona virus.... I had goosebumps... pic.twitter.com/nuQ3UYZlMR — (@eoeoes) March 18, 2020

Reactions to My Secret Terrius coronavirus scene

As expected, the clip has been shared around on Twitter a great deal, with many arguing that it predicted everything going on now.

There are some calmer opinions on the scene... in the meantime, check out a selection of tweets:

stop what you’re doing right now and go on NETFLIX. watch “My Secret Terrius” season 1 episode 10 and skip it to 53 minutes. this series came out 2 years ago, my heads gone — riisepeters (@petersriise) March 25, 2020

So what do people think about this? A series airing in 2018, on Netflix #mysecretterrius - Coronavirus plot!!? Season 1 Episode 10 - 53mins in. Netflixandchillit! pic.twitter.com/1PjkTu98ta — Levanja (@Levanja) March 25, 2020

On Netflix you all need to watch My Secret Terrius, season 1 episode 10, 53 minutes in. This was released 2 years ago — Elle Barber (@ellebarberjb) March 24, 2020

Just gonna leave this here but i am massively spooked. This series My Secret Terrius is on netflix but came out 2 years ago and talks about the coronavirus we're going through rn... pic.twitter.com/NySaaupORR — z. YOONGI DAY₇ (@raplineownme) March 24, 2020

My Secret Terrius: Coronavirus scene explained

Of course, the subject matter explored in the episode can be explained away.

One viewer on Twitter weighed in, writing: "Everyone freaking out about #mysecretterrius knowing about the Coronavirus … but you guys realise we didn’t discover it just now… some Corona Viruses types cause SARS, MERS, and even some common cold strains. Chill."

Indeed, the Metro also highlights that "coronavirus" has long referred to a number of viruses, including the common cold before it was associated with Covid-19.

Despite this, on initial viewing, it's fair to see while some will be rattled by the dramatic scene.

