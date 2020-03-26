'My heart was set on Celtic': £3.25m man admits he really wanted Parkhead move

Celtic attempted to sign David Turnbull from Motherwell in the summer, but they failed to get a deal over the line for the midfielder.

David Turnbull has admitted to the Pink’Un that he really wanted to join Celtic over Norwich City last summer.

Celtic tried had to sign Turnbull and eventually agreed a £3.25 million fee (BBC Sport) with Motherwell for the midfielder, before he failed his medical.

At the time Norwich were also interested in the 20-year-old, and he even went down to visit the Canaries’ training ground.

But Turnbull insists that a move to Celtic was what he really wanted.

“My head was all over the place,” he said. “I was talking to Stuart Webber and he was really good. He promoted what they had done with the academy, what they were doing with the first team. He told me everything.

“It was really good and it was making my head turn a little.

“I went down to the Norwich training ground on the Thursday but my heart was set on Celtic, just because they had been in from the start and it had been going on so long.

“My representative and me had decided that was the day (at Colney) when we chose whether it was Norwich or Celtic.

“We were sat in an office, just me and him, and Celtic came back with another offer. I couldn’t turn that down.”

In the end Turnbull’s desired move to Celtic did not go through either, and he has faced a frustrating campaign since.

After undergoing knee surgery, the youngster has only just made his return to first-team life.

Turnbull played in two of Motherwell’s last three matches, before the league was suspended.

Whether Celtic could now make a repeat bid for Turnbull in the summer remains to be seen, but he may have to prove his fitness before a move to Parkhead becomes available again.