Massimo Cellino allegedly aims to make profit on player who snubbed Aston Villa in 2019

Aston Villa reportedly wanted Jesse Joronen last summer.

Aston Villa managed to bring in a new goalkeeper last summer, as Tom Heaton joined the club having fallen down the pecking order at Burnley.

Heaton was more than serviceable in the first half of the campaign, but a season-ending injury forced Villa to bring in Pepe Reina on loan from AC Milan.

Villa looked at a whole host of goalkeepers after winning promotion last year, but one target seemed to snub them for a move to Italian football.

Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Copenhagen goalkeeper Jesse Joronen rejected a switch to Aston Villa, instead picking a move to newly-promoted Italian side Brescia.

Agent Roberto De Fanti later told Tuttomercatoweb that Joronen had an offer from a mystery side in England, which was presumed to be Villa given the links.

Brescia sit bottom of the table, with Joronen conceding 43 goals in 22 games, whilst keeping just four clean sheets – but he's now attracting interest.

Tuttomercatoweb recently suggested that Bologna would like to sign Joronen, with Cellino ready to cash in for €8million (£7.25million) – around £2.75million in profit.

It's not a huge profit, but it's decent for just one season of action – and maybe a sign that Villa did miss out on a talent in the Finnish stopper.