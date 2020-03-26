Quick links

Manager says he's going to attempt to sign Spurs player who criticised Mourinho

Steve Bruce the head coach
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho loaned out Danny Rose to Newcastle United in January.

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United on the pitch prior to the FA Cup Fifth Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns on March 03, 2020 in West...

Steve Bruce has admitted to the Chronicle that he wants to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose on a permanent deal for Newcastle United in the summer.

Rose is currently on loan at Newcastle from Tottenham, and he has already been given an important role in Bruce’s side.

The Newcastle boss quickly instated Rose as his first choice at left-back upon arrival.

And it seems that Bruce is planning to make Rose’s switch to Newcastle a permanent one in the summer.

 

"He is an established quality player,” Bruce said of the Tottenham loanee.

"We managed to get him through the door and he will be great for the next three months. And hopefully longer after that.”

Tottenham are unlikely to stand in Rose’s way, if Newcastle do make an offer for him.

Rose has struggled for game time at Spurs ever since Jose Mourinho came in, with the Portuguese boss preferring other options at left-back.

Danny Rose of Newcastle United in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 1st February 2020.

Rose even admitted to Five Live that he was disappointed with a lack of opportunities under Mourinho a few months back.

“I do feel I wasn’t given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline,” Rose said.

"I knew after a month [of Mourinho joining] I was never going to play. It was difficult going out to train knowing I wasn't going to play.”

Rose has made six appearances for Newcastle to date, and was enjoying his most consistent run of games all season, before the Premier League was suspended.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

