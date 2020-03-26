Manager says he's going to attempt to sign Spurs player who criticised Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho loaned out Danny Rose to Newcastle United in January.

Steve Bruce has admitted to the Chronicle that he wants to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose on a permanent deal for Newcastle United in the summer.

Rose is currently on loan at Newcastle from Tottenham, and he has already been given an important role in Bruce’s side.

The Newcastle boss quickly instated Rose as his first choice at left-back upon arrival.

And it seems that Bruce is planning to make Rose’s switch to Newcastle a permanent one in the summer.

"He is an established quality player,” Bruce said of the Tottenham loanee.

"We managed to get him through the door and he will be great for the next three months. And hopefully longer after that.”

Tottenham are unlikely to stand in Rose’s way, if Newcastle do make an offer for him.

Rose has struggled for game time at Spurs ever since Jose Mourinho came in, with the Portuguese boss preferring other options at left-back.

Rose even admitted to Five Live that he was disappointed with a lack of opportunities under Mourinho a few months back.

“I do feel I wasn’t given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline,” Rose said.

"I knew after a month [of Mourinho joining] I was never going to play. It was difficult going out to train knowing I wasn't going to play.”

Rose has made six appearances for Newcastle to date, and was enjoying his most consistent run of games all season, before the Premier League was suspended.