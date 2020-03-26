Quick links

Celtic

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Manager picks Rangers player ahead of Celtic ace

Subhankar Mondal
The team of Scotland (upper row from l-r: James Forrest, Stuart Armstrong, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Allan McGregor, Matt Phillips; bottom row from l-r: Callum McGregor, John McGinn,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allan McGregor and Fraser Forster are important players for Rangers and Celtic respectively.

Rangers Glasgow's goalkeeper Allan McGregor reacts as he concedes a goal in the 2018

Mark Wilson has explained in The Scottish Sun why he has picked Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor in his Team of the Season ahead of his Celtic counterpart Fraser Forster.

Former Celtic right-back Wilson, who is now the manager of Brechin City, has included Rangers goalkeeper McGregor in his Scottish Premiership Team of the Season so far this campaign.

Subscribe

The 35-year-old has stated that McGregor has had to save Steven Gerrard’s side more than Forster - signed on loan from Premier League club Southampton - has had to for Celtic.

 

Wilson wrote in The Scottish Sun: “I feel that over the season he’s pulled Rangers out a hole more time than Forster has for Celtic.

“I think with how fragile the Rangers defence has looked at times he’s been there to keep them in a lot of games.”

Fraser Forster during day 2 of Southampton FCs pre-season training camp on July 24, 2018 in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Title race

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

Celtic are as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

The Gers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies against the Hoops to be played.

Celtic and Rangers fans will hope that the season resumes soon, as the title race could prove to be quite entertaining.

Mark Wilson of Celtic in action during the Scottish Cup semi-final between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 17, 2011 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch