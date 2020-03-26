Manager picks Rangers player ahead of Celtic ace

Allan McGregor and Fraser Forster are important players for Rangers and Celtic respectively.

Mark Wilson has explained in The Scottish Sun why he has picked Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor in his Team of the Season ahead of his Celtic counterpart Fraser Forster.

Former Celtic right-back Wilson, who is now the manager of Brechin City, has included Rangers goalkeeper McGregor in his Scottish Premiership Team of the Season so far this campaign.

The 35-year-old has stated that McGregor has had to save Steven Gerrard’s side more than Forster - signed on loan from Premier League club Southampton - has had to for Celtic.

Wilson wrote in The Scottish Sun: “I feel that over the season he’s pulled Rangers out a hole more time than Forster has for Celtic.

“I think with how fragile the Rangers defence has looked at times he’s been there to keep them in a lot of games.”

Title race

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

Celtic are as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

The Gers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies against the Hoops to be played.

Celtic and Rangers fans will hope that the season resumes soon, as the title race could prove to be quite entertaining.