Leeds United owner Radrizzani thanks fans for acceptance after Cellino

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani appreciates that he was welcomed with open minds.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has been reflecting on his time at the club.

He is on the verge of a historic promotion to the Premier League, before the football season was postponed.

Speaking to Gianluca di Marzio, Radrizzani says he is thankful to be accepted with open arms by the Leeds faithful.

With a subtle nod to the turbulent times under former owner Massimo Cellino, Radrizzani says as a fellow Italian he was worried about the response he might receive.

He said: "[I have] pride as an Italian and a difficulty since I came after another Italian (Cellino).

"But there was no prejudice and I now have the support of the fans, the media, the players and the coach."

Radrizzani made all the right moves after taking total control of Leeds.

Unlike Cellino, he delivered on his early promises too, turning Leeds into promotion contenders and doing a deal to take control of stadium Elland Road, which his predecessor found too complicated.

Whether Leeds seal promotion or not will determine whether Radrizzani will be seen as another owner who tried and failed, but he is giving it a better shot than his predecessors and giving fans genuine hope.