Jurgen Klopp's first Liverpool signing faces make or break summer at Anfield

Olly Dawes
Liverpool may choose to cash in on Marko Grujic this summer.

Marko Grujic of Hertha BSC during the Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and Borussia Dortmund at Olympiastadion on November 30, 2019 in Berlin, Germany.

Liverpool may be heading towards the Premier League title, but they face a number of big decisions this summer as Jurgen Klopp plots squad changes at Anfield.

The likes of Dejan Lovren and Xherdan Shaqiri could leave in search of first-team football, meaning a defender and a winger could be on the radar, whilst Adam Lallana's exit when his contract expires means there's a spot for a new midfielder.

Curtis Jones could be promoted to that role, Klopp could bring in a new signing, or there could be a chance for loanee Marko Grujic to save his Anfield career.

 

Grujic is coming towards the end of a second year on loan at Hertha Berlin, and has notched eight goals and three assists in 45 games for Hertha in his two years there.

The 23-year-old has suffered an injury-hit season, and with his Liverpool return closing in, FNP report that Eintracht Frankfurt may be interested in Grujic this summer, potentially offering a permanent Bundesliga move.

It's now a make or break situation for Grujic. He was Klopp's first Liverpool signing in January 2016 as he made the move from Red Star Belgrade, but he has only ever managed 14 appearances for the Reds.

Marko Grujic of Liverpool during the pre-season friendly between Liverpool and Torino at Anfield on August 7, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

The Serbian has two avenues at this point; he can aim to come back to Liverpool and impress Klopp in pre-season, attempting to prove that he can replace Lallana instead of a new signing.

The other avenue is that Grujic leaves and finally settles down elsewhere. He's had two years of football at Hertha, and if he's only going to be a squad player at Anfield, then he needs to move on.

It feels like now or never for Grujic at Anfield, as he turns 24 in April. He's now longer a hot prospect, and four years since arriving, it's time for him to either step up or step out.

Olly Dawes

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

