Jose Enrique names who's the best Liverpool he played with... and it's not Gerrard

Jose Enrique played for Liverpool over a five-year period.

Jose Enrique has stated that Luis Suarez is the best player he has played with at Liverpool and it's not Steven Gerrard because he didn't play with him during his 'peak years', as he told Anfield Watch.

Former Reds left-back, Enrique, played for Liverpool for a five-year period before he left in 2016 as soon as Jurgen Klopp was getting comfy in the Anfield chair.

In regards to performances at the time, there is no doubt that Suarez's stood out the most, so it's not a surprise that he gets a mention over Liverpool's leader in the middle.

Nonetheless, speaking to Anfield Watch, Enrique said that Suarez was an 'unbelievable' individual, but also seemingly joked that he was 'unreliable'.

"I always say I have to mention Stevie Gerrard as he is one of the top two players to ever play for Liverpool," Enrique told Anfield Watch. "But, to be honest, I didn't play with Stevie at his peak.

"So, the best player I ever played with was Luis Suarez. Not just at Liverpool, the best player I have ever played with is Luis Suarez. He's such a nice guy - I did know he did some things on the pitch that people didn't like, but as a person he was unbelievable.

On what Suarez was like: "He was and he is an unreliable guy. He is very humble, joking all the time. He is a very much nice guy. We have a good relationship on the pitch."

If it wasn't for an unforgettable night at Crystal Palace, Liverpool may well have ended their title wait earlier and under Brendan Rodgers instead.

During that campaign, Suarez was the most devastating forward in the Premier League and perhaps Europe, hence Barcelona's decision to sign him up.

It has to be questioned what would have happened to Liverpool had he stayed on because Rodgers side went downhill after that and his replacement, well, hasn't been too bad!