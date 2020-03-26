Quick links

Jose Enrique claims 'people don't value' Liverpool player who's performing to a 'top level'

Amir Mir
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jose Enrique of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on March 31, 2016 in Liverpool, England.
Joe Gomez has perhaps produced his best season in a Liverpool shirt this term.

Joe Gomez of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Jose Enrique has claimed that 'people don't value' Joe Gomez as much despite the Liverpool defender 'performing at a top-level' this season, as he told Anfield Watch.

The former Liverpool left-back suggested that Gomez's troubles with injuries have played its part in him not being recognised as highly as he should be. 

Whilst Virgil van Dijk has been Liverpool's main man at the heart of the Reds' defence, both Gomez and Joel Matip have been fighting for a regular place alongside the Dutchman. 

 

Nonetheless, Enrique labelled Van Dik as 'the best centre-back in the world' but made it clear that Gomez isn't valued 'as much'. 

"We have the best centre-back in the world with Virgil van Dijk," Enrique told Anfield Watch. "Joe Gomez has been performing at a top-level as well - I don't think people value him as much because he has been unlucky with injuries." 

Joe Gomez of Liverpool is fouled by Angel Correa of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on...

Gomez has come into his own during the second half of this season, and it could have been argued that he would have been starting for England at the Euros this summer had the tournament not been postponed because of the global health pandemic. 

Either way, the 2015 signing has a very bright future ahead of him, and despite potentially just producing his best season in a Liverpool shirt, there is much more to come from the former Charlton man.

He will want to become an ever-present in this Liverpool side, plus he will have ambitions of being that regular player alongside Harry Maguire on the international stage. 

Harry Maguire, John Stones and Joe Gomez of England during the UEFA Nations League A group four match between England and Spain at Wembley Stadium on September 8, 2018 in London, United...

