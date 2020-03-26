Jon Moxley v Jake Hager for the AEW World Championship? Feud set up on AEW Dynamite

It appears that Jon Moxley has his first contender for the AEW World Championship.

It looks like we have Jon Moxley’s first feud as AEW Champion confirmed after this week’s AEW Dynamite. Moxley has been written off of television in recent weeks after being thrown from the stage by Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle.

With Jericho now seemingly feuding with new AEW arrival Matt Hardy as well as The Elite, AEW have had to make a decision on who Moxley will face next and it appears that another member of the Inner Circle will be his opponent.

Jake Hager faced off with Chico Adams in AEW this week, winning a squash match against the jobber, with an arm-triangle choke.

It was an easy win for the MMA crossover star from Bellator but he did not have time to celebrate.

Jon Moxley to defend AEW World Championship against Jake Hager?

Jon Moxley came down to the ring to attack Hager after the bell. The AEW Champion delivered his feared finisher the Paradigm Shift but Hager immediately bounced back to try and put the ankle lock in on the champion.

Moxley then cut a promo after the altercation and it seems he is hungry to face Hager in response to his part in the attack that saw Moxley written off TV.

Rankings suggest Jake Hager is best Jon Moxley opponent for AEW World Championship

It certainly makes sense in regards to the AEW Rankings. The latest release had Hager in 4th with a 3-0 2020 ranking. Tonight’s win puts him on 4-0, which should move him above MJF who is currently second on 3-0 below former champion Jericho - who, as stated, looks set to face Matt Hardy next.

Only Cody has a better record on 5-1 after defeating Jimmy Havoc this week. However, he is unable to challenge for the AEW title as per the stipulation to his bout with Jericho for the title at AEW Revolution.

Hager is, therefore, the best option for Moxley and it should be a great battle between two men with unbeaten records in 2020.

AEW World Championship another ex-WWE affair between Moxley and Hager

Of course, there will be some criticism of the booking, as yet again it looks set to be an ex-WWE battle for the AEW title, as it was with Jericho and Cody and then Jericho and Moxley.

However, if these two get in a ring and slap the hell out of each other, those criticisms will quickly wash away.