Jamie Redknapp claims one Spurs player has just had some great news

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been out injured since January, in a huge blow to Jose Mourinho's side.

Jamie Redknapp thinks that Euro 2020 being pushed back a year is great news for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, according to his words in the Daily Mail.

Kane has been injured since January, but the Tottenham striker was making good progress with his recovery, before the season was suspended.

The England captain was widely expected to go to Euro 2020, but that hope has been extinguished now.

UEFA have moved the international tournament back 12 months, which may have come as a disappointment for Kane, who has worked so hard to get fit.

However, Redknapp feels that in the long-run, the Tottenham striker could benefit from having longer to get back to full fitness.

“The one plus side to this summer's European Championship being moved to 2021 is that it offers Kane time,” Redknapp said.

“England's figurehead will not have to rush to get back up to full speed and he can find his feet in the Premier League before taking to the international stage.”

Kane could actually be back to fitness before Tottenham play their next Premier League match.

That would be a major boost to Jose Mourinho’s side, who have struggled in his absence.

Kane has been ruled out at the same time as Heung-Min Son, which has left Spurs short of options up-top.

Tottenham are now sat seven points behind the top four in the current Premier League standings.