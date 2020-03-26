Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

'I've had enough now': Some Tottenham fans react to transfer rumour regarding hitman

Amir Mir
Tottenham fans follows the action during the UEFA Champions League football match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur, in Leipzig, eastern Germany on March 10, 2020. (Photo by Odd...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Olivier Giroud has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur since the January transfer window.

Everton's Andre Gomes is fouled by Chelsea's Olivier Giroud during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter have provided a mixed reaction after a report emerged that they are now 'likely' to make a move for Olivier Giroud in the summer.

Football London has claimed that Giroud has seemingly remained on Jose Mourinho's wishlist and another move across London is possible for the experienced hitman. 

 

The Frenchman has played for Arsenal, Chelsea, and if he does move to Spurs then it would cause some stir in the capital because not many people have all those teams on their CV.

Nonetheless, the Spurs fans have provided a mixed reaction to the rumour, with some keen on not signing the player and building for the future instead.

Giroud would have been needed during the January transfer window, when Harry Kane had just been injured, but if he were to join the club for next season then there's no doubt that he would just play behind the Englishmen. 

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (R) attends a team training session at Tottenham Hotspur's Enfield Training Centre, in north London on March 9, 2020, ahead of their UEFA...

And whilst he would provide solid performances for the club, especially for a Mourinho-like system, it is understandable why the Spurs faithful want to build for the long-term instead.

Prior to football being halted because of the global health pandemic, Tottenham's results and performances had taken a turn for the worst and the squad does seemingly need refreshing.

Whether a signing like Giroud is part of the answer remains to be seen, but he does suit what Mourinho would want from a player. 

Here is a selection of Tottenham fans reacting to the Giroud rumours: 

