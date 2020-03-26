'I've had enough now': Some Tottenham fans react to transfer rumour regarding hitman

Olivier Giroud has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur since the January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter have provided a mixed reaction after a report emerged that they are now 'likely' to make a move for Olivier Giroud in the summer.

Football London has claimed that Giroud has seemingly remained on Jose Mourinho's wishlist and another move across London is possible for the experienced hitman.

The Frenchman has played for Arsenal, Chelsea, and if he does move to Spurs then it would cause some stir in the capital because not many people have all those teams on their CV.

Nonetheless, the Spurs fans have provided a mixed reaction to the rumour, with some keen on not signing the player and building for the future instead.

Giroud would have been needed during the January transfer window, when Harry Kane had just been injured, but if he were to join the club for next season then there's no doubt that he would just play behind the Englishmen.

And whilst he would provide solid performances for the club, especially for a Mourinho-like system, it is understandable why the Spurs faithful want to build for the long-term instead.

Prior to football being halted because of the global health pandemic, Tottenham's results and performances had taken a turn for the worst and the squad does seemingly need refreshing.

Whether a signing like Giroud is part of the answer remains to be seen, but he does suit what Mourinho would want from a player.

Here is a selection of Tottenham fans reacting to the Giroud rumours:

Well he is fine backup but if we get Giroud and Willian in one window — Rasmus | (@RasmusCOYS) March 20, 2020

Ill take him if it means we can bring in a rb cb lb dm — Eren (@THFCEren) March 20, 2020

Don't you think we need a long term striker? Whatever though, I'm not wasting my time with this club. — Uygar (@mrrgr00) March 20, 2020

If it means we get him as a 3rd choice im ok with thaf — Eren (@erenn230) March 20, 2020

Oh I’ve had enough now. — RSpurs1980(“Don’t get your hopes up.”Levy 2020) (@RSpurs1980) March 20, 2020

I'd love to see him at Spurs — Rizzla (@loopyrizla) March 20, 2020

I’d take it tbh... solid back up and we can invest more in key areas — Sir Daniel (@StingyLevy) March 20, 2020