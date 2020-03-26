Is TRNSMT Festival 2020 cancelled? Everything you need to know

Festivalgoers are becoming increasingly concerned, but is TRNSMT Festival 2020 cancelled?

Event organisers everywhere are facing escalating uncertainty regarding this year's plans.

In an earlier statement from Boris Johnson, the public was urged to avoid all non-essential contact and travel. However, many unfortunately disregarded the guidelines and stricter instructions have been put into place.

The PM assured us that we must only leave the home for work (only if absolutely necessary), for exercise only once a day alone or with a member of our household and also for essential shopping, although this must be done as infrequently as possible.

As for gatherings, they will be dispersed and broken up accordingly to help prevent the virus from reaching unaffected households.

Obviously, this will have a huge effect on the forthcoming festival season, and the likes of Glastonbury have already announced they're postponing the event until next year.

Looking ahead to this year's string of festivals, one of the best line-ups belongs to TRNSMT Festival, who have had the likes of The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys grace their stages in the past. But, has this year's been affected?

Is TRNSMT Festival 2020 cancelled?

No, TRNSMT Festival 2020 is being monitored but has not been cancelled. Currently, the event is still scheduled to go ahead on the confirmed date of Friday, July 10th 2020.

Over on the website, the TRNSMT team posted an update on things, writing: "TRNSMT is still scheduled to go ahead as planned and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the event in 16 weeks."

Continued: "The health and safety of festival-goers, staff, artists and the surrounding community is our main priority and we are constantly monitoring the situation in accordance with advice from the World Health Organisation, Health Protection Scotland, UK and Scottish Government and local public health authorities. Love, TRNSMT x."

They also posted the statement on their Twitter on Thursday, March 19th 2020 [see below].

TRNSMT Festival 2020: Essential acts to see

Considering it's still set to go ahead, you'll want to be prepared if you're planning to go.

When going to a festival, you always want to ensure you have a grasp of the line-up; who do you want to see? who can you simply not afford to miss?

This year, the TRNSMT Festival bill is incredible, but there are some acts we wholeheartedly recommend checking out. We've broken up our recommendations into days below:

Friday: Ian Brown, Aitch, Little Simz, The Regrettes, Gallus

Saturday: Foals, Keane, Twin Atlantic, Jimmy Eat World, Vuvoki, Rascalton

Sunday: Snow Patrol, Amy Macdonald, Loyle Carner, Ash, chloe moriondo

Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg - festivals are all about discovery too!

