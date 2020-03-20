Is Isle of Wight Festival 2020 cancelled? Latest update confirms suspicions

Summer is set to be very different this year, but is Isle of Wight Festival 2020 cancelled?

With everything going on, it's inevitable that many events will be confronted by doubts.

Those still working are eagerly anticipating news of what they should do, with many being urged to work from home. This is in the wake of orders to avoid all non-essential contact.

Of course, it's hard to pry people away from their social lives, but it's not too difficult when everything is closed! Fast-food restaurants such as McDonald's have closed and cinema chains like Odeon, Showcase and Cineworld have temporarily closed following government guidelines.

In a recent statement, Boris Johnson noted that we must only shop for essentials and infrequently as possible. Gatherings will be dispersed on sight and we must only exercise once a day alone or with one member of our households.

Everything has had a huge effect on the forthcoming festival season, with such behemoths as Glastonbury and Download postponing their prestigious event until next year.

But what about Isle of Wight Festival?

STAY SOCIAL! Best films to watch on Netflix Party

Is Isle of Wight Festival 2020 cancelled?

Yes, Isle of Wight Festival 2020 has been cancelled and will not go ahead on the previously confirmed date of Thursday, June 11th 2020.

Download Festival was scheduled for the same weekend, but that has also been cancelled.

On Thursday, March 26th, the organisers posted a statement on their website reading: "The Isle of Wight Festival will no longer be taking place this year. This decision hasn't been taken lightly and we have tried our hardest to make it work, but it was unavoidable given the current status. The whole team was excited to welcome everyone to the island for another fantastic festival and we extend our sincere apologies to everyone who was looking forward to it as much as we were..."

Isle of Wight Festival 2020 Statement pic.twitter.com/sn8lTj5NHp — Isle of Wight Fest (@IsleOfWightFest) March 26, 2020

Isle of Wight Festival 2020: Statement continued

The earlier statement on their website continued: "The safety of our audience, artists, crew and the Isle of Wight community is paramount and we appreciate your patience whilst we’ve been working through this unprecedented situation. We’ll be back stronger than ever in 2021 and we hope to see you all again next year. We are working closely with our ticketing partners at the moment and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund, or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year."

SEE ALSO: Green Man Festival still going ahead

In terms of the future, they added: "Look out for an email from them very soon and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 5 days as they are very busy at this time. If you booked ferry travel with Red Funnel, Wightlink or Hovertravel please visit this page for information regarding your booking. We hope everyone stays safe and we’ll see you in 2021."

In other news, Parasite UK DVD release date confirmed.