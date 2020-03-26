'Is he mad?': Some Spurs fans left stunned by what their player has said

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters was loaned out to Southampton during the January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left baffled by Kyle Walker-Peters’ comments about Mauricio Pochettino on Southampton’s official website.

Walker-Peters was loaned out by Tottenham in January, with Jose Mourinho keen to enable the youngster to get first-team football at Southampton.

However, Walker-Peters feels that things could have turned out differently for him at Tottenham if Mauricio Pochettino had stayed.

“I think had he stayed, I’d still be at Tottenham, I think that he showed his faith in me,” Walker-Peters said.

“Mourinho comes in and I get to play one game, but I didn't really get an opportunity like I thought I would originally.”

Tottenham fans cannot understand Walker-Peters’s comments though, as they felt Pochettino actually showed a lack of faith in him.

The England youth international was hardly a first-team regular when Pochettino was in charge.

And Spurs fans have been left shocked by the right-back’s latest words.

Is he mad? Under Poch he played like 2 games last season and got MotM in both and we never saw the lad again. Nothin nothing nothing then BARCELONA, mistake, then bench again — ap (@otheranthony) March 25, 2020

He got 9 starts in 3 seasons with Poch, has he actually lost his mind? — glebosik_memosik (@GlebosikMemosik) March 25, 2020

The summary of this interview: "Im being sold in the summer, but it's Mourinho's fault" Guys deluded. — James Oakman (@JamesOakman) March 25, 2020

Man literally got rinsed in most games. Should have gone out on loan last year... but no poch kept him yet didn’t give him a chance — BergwijnSZN (@Swenty_) March 25, 2020

Poch didn’t even trust this guy idk why he thinks he was — . (@njogbele) March 25, 2020

"Had faith in me"



By never playing you? — Heung Like A Horse (@Son_Heung_Win) March 25, 2020

Poch hardly played you lool — Nuradeenv4 (@nuradeenv4) March 25, 2020

No you’d still be gone — Kris (@krisCOYS) March 25, 2020

Walker-Peters has made just 24 senior appearances for Tottenham, despite being around their first-team squad for three seasons now.

At Southampton the energetic right-back had made one start, before the Premier League season was suspended.