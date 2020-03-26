Quick links

'Is he mad?': Some Spurs fans left stunned by what their player has said

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur and Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United in action
Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters was loaned out to Southampton during the January transfer window.

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur and Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United in action

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left baffled by Kyle Walker-Peters’ comments about Mauricio Pochettino on Southampton’s official website.

Walker-Peters was loaned out by Tottenham in January, with Jose Mourinho keen to enable the youngster to get first-team football at Southampton.

However, Walker-Peters feels that things could have turned out differently for him at Tottenham if Mauricio Pochettino had stayed.

“I think had he stayed, I’d still be at Tottenham, I think that he showed his faith in me,” Walker-Peters said.

 

“Mourinho comes in and I get to play one game, but I didn't really get an opportunity like I thought I would originally.”

Tottenham fans cannot understand Walker-Peters’s comments though, as they felt Pochettino actually showed a lack of faith in him.

The England youth international was hardly a first-team regular when Pochettino was in charge.

And Spurs fans have been left shocked by the right-back’s latest words.

Walker-Peters has made just 24 senior appearances for Tottenham, despite being around their first-team squad for three seasons now.

At Southampton the energetic right-back had made one start, before the Premier League season was suspended.

