Is Download Festival 2020 cancelled? Latest update confirms suspicions

Some events have already been called off, but is Download Festival 2020 cancelled?

Under the circumstances, many events are facing uncertainty.

The public has been urged to avoid all non-essential contact and self-isolate where possible. To facilitate this, we're seeing an increase in closures.

This ranges from restaurants to cinemas, with the likes of Odeon and Showcase temporarily closing their doors following government guidelines, along with McDonald's and more restricting access to eat-in areas.

In a recent statement, Boris Johnson expressed new guidelines, saying that we may only leave the house for exercise once a day, work if not possible to do from home and shopping (infrequently as possible).

Now, even schools have closed and many can't help but worry about the fate of festival season - this is Britain, after all!

We all love a good festival, and one of the very biggest has long been Download. So, is it still on for 2020?

Is Download Festival 2020 cancelled?

Yes, Download Festival has been cancelled and will not go ahead on the previously confirmed date of Friday, June 12th 2020.

Over on the website, they issued the following statement: "Download Festival will no longer be taking place this year. We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it’s become clear that it just isn’t possible for the 2020 festival to go ahead. This decision hasn’t been taken lightly and we’re beyond disappointed, we extend our heartfelt apologies to all of you – we really did try to make this work."

Read the statement on their Twitter below:

Download 2020 will not be going ahead, read the full statement here. pic.twitter.com/zyMSk91iMu — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) March 26, 2020

Download Festival 2020: Statement continued

Addressing the future, the statement continues: "Please rest assured we will be back next year. Now, more than ever, we need the Download spirit to thrive and offer support to those that need it most. We’ll do our best to put together an amazing line up for you in 2021 and can’t wait to see you all then. Thank you, as ever, for your continued support."

They also add: "We are working closely with our ticketing partners now and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund, or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year. Look out for an e-mail from your ticketing agent very soon and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 5 days as they are very busy at this time."

