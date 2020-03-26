Instagram: How to do the GIF challenge

Instagram has a wave of challenges during the rounds during lockdown.

As lockdown continues across the UK, people are turning to their smartphones for entertainment.

That comes as no surprise given how much time we spent on our phones - probably too much time for many of us.

But it has led to the spread of some new challenges across social media, with more people now free to complete them in a quicker time.

One of the new viral trends is the Instagram GIF challenge, and we've got all the information you need to know about it below...

How to do the Instagram GIF challenge



There are templates over on Martina Martian's Instagram of different challenges you can complete, based on your mood.

They include your favourite film, a day in your life and many others.

How to complete the challenge is to save one of those templates on your phone, or screenshot it.

Then, add it to your Instagram story and use the GIF functionality on there to fill in the blanks with your chosen GIFs to complete the challenge.

There are a few templates to keep you interested!





The Instagram GIF challenge explained

It's basically a way for people to show off more of their personality and get to know each other better.

But using GIFs makes everything better and more entertaining!

GIFs can sometimes sum up how you're feeling about something or get the message across better than words can.

It can take a little while to source and resize the GIFs - but people on Insta clearly feel the results are worth it.

When did the Instagram GIF challenge start?

The templates on Martian's Instagram are from 2018, when the challenge first kicked off.

But with people locked down at home and looking for ways to entertain themselves, perhaps it has been given a new lease of life.

It's incredibly important to stay at home so anything which can help people pass the time and have fun in the meantime is a good thing!