If rumour is true, Arsenal have golden chance to hijack £30m Everton deal: Our view

Everton are reportedly fearing their move for Gabriel will collapse.

The worldwide coronavirus outbreak has put football to a halt, with seasons suspended across the globe as a result of the pandemic.

The end of the season is now unclear, and teams don't even know when the transfer window will actually open, plunging potential transfers into chaos.

The Independent have reported on one of those deals, with Everton pushing for the €30million (£27.2million) signing of Lille defender Gabriel, with offsite medical checks already done.

However, Everton allegedly fear that Gabriel will now take his time to come to a decision about a move, due to the expected delay in the window actually opening.

This now opens a small window of opportunity for another club to swoop in, and that certainly should appeal to Arsenal, who have been strongly linked with Gabriel too.

Le10 Sport claimed back in February that Arsenal wanted to sign Gabriel, and had spent days trying to tempt Lille into a January deal, but couldn't get it done.

Everton have since leapfrogged Arsenal in the race, but this delay now presents Arsenal with a chance to hijack the move and offer Gabriel a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel has impressed this season, offering height and aerial ability as well as the balance that Mikel Arteta is looking for as a left-footed defender.

£27million is a more than fair price for a talented young centre back, and Arsenal have one last chance to get in and sign him; they must not let it pass.