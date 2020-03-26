If reported Moyes plan is true, West Ham fans could be dazzled next season: Our view

West Ham United are reportedly using Grady Diangana next season.

According to the Daily Star, West Ham United boss David Moyes intends to bring Grady Diangana back into his first-team squad this summer.

It's claimed that Moyes wants to go with a British core next season, and that includes reincorporating loaned-out pair Josh Cullen and Diangana, who are at Charlton Athletic and West Bromwich Albion right now.

Moyes going with this strategy may see high-earning imports like Carlos Sanchez and Andriy Yarmolenko move on, but it possess the potential to be hugely exciting – particularly out wide.

Moyes' plan could see Diangana and Jarrod Bowen start on the West Ham flanks, which could leave fans dazzled next season given the immense ability and potential of both players.

Diangana hit five goals and six assists in 21 league appearances at West Brom, meaning he made a goal contribution every other game to make him one of the Championship's most dangerous wingers.

Arguably the most dangerous winger in the Championship this season was Bowen, who smashed 16 goals and seven assists in 29 games before earning his move to West Ham.

Diangana on one flank and Bowen on the left is something you would likely see in a 'Team of the Season' for the Championship in January, but they could join forces next season.

Diangana has pace and nonchalant skill, whilst Bowen is deadly in front of goal, and having the pair develop together on opposite flanks could give West Ham a dangerous attack for years to come.

That should be a source of real excitement for West Ham fans, and whilst having veterans like Michail Antonio and Robert Snodgrass will be vital too, pairing up Diangana and Bowen should be the way forward.