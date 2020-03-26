Quick links

'I love Arsenal': Some fans buzzing over reports Arteta wants to buy their side's player

John Verrall
Chris Smalling of AS Roma during the Serie A match between Roma and Napoli at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 2 November 2019.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be interested in the English centre-back, who has been on loan at Roma.

Chris Smalling of Roma during the Serie A match AS Roma v Brescia Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 24, 2019

Manchester United fans are laughing at Arsenal, over reports that they have made a bid for Chris Smalling.

Corriere Dello Sport claim that Arsenal have made a £25 million offer for Smalling, as Mikel Arteta’s side look to seal a deal before the transfer window even opens.

And it seems that most United fans would be happy to see Smalling join Arsenal, as they are laughing at the Gunners’ reported transfer plan.

Smalling has been at United since 2010, but he has never fully convinced that he is an elite level centre-back.

Smalling has been guilty of making too many errors in a United shirt, but his form on loan at Roma has been really strong.

 

If the English international was to perform to the level that he has been in Italy for Arsenal he could still be a fine addition.

Mikel Arteta’s side clearly need to improve at the back, as they have look shaky defensively this term.

And there may be an argument to suggest that Smalling would be an upgrade on any of Arsenal’s current options in central defence.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

