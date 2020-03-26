'I love Arsenal': Some fans buzzing over reports Arteta wants to buy their side's player

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be interested in the English centre-back, who has been on loan at Roma.

Manchester United fans are laughing at Arsenal, over reports that they have made a bid for Chris Smalling.

Corriere Dello Sport claim that Arsenal have made a £25 million offer for Smalling, as Mikel Arteta’s side look to seal a deal before the transfer window even opens.

And it seems that most United fans would be happy to see Smalling join Arsenal, as they are laughing at the Gunners’ reported transfer plan.

God I love that club. — PR (@SirAlexFutbol) March 25, 2020

Pfff arsenal are dusted if they sign him — ™️ (@RealistGlizzy) March 25, 2020

Loooooooooool — Mick (@UtdMickk) March 25, 2020

If they buy Smalling we should give them Jones for free as a thank you. — Privilege Makuvire (@privilege_mufc) March 25, 2020

Lol Mustafi smalling what dreams are made of — Taiwo (@Taiwo_Sang) March 25, 2020

Sell sell sell sell — Ziyad Al Arfaj (@ZiyadArfaj) March 25, 2020

I love Arsenal man. — A l k (@alktheboss) March 25, 2020

Smalling has been at United since 2010, but he has never fully convinced that he is an elite level centre-back.

Smalling has been guilty of making too many errors in a United shirt, but his form on loan at Roma has been really strong.

If the English international was to perform to the level that he has been in Italy for Arsenal he could still be a fine addition.

Mikel Arteta’s side clearly need to improve at the back, as they have look shaky defensively this term.

And there may be an argument to suggest that Smalling would be an upgrade on any of Arsenal’s current options in central defence.