'I just edge him': Cahill reacts to interesting question about Everton's Duncan Ferguson

Duncan Ferguson is now on the coaching staff at Everton.

Tim Cahill has seemingly joked on his personal Twitter account that he edges Duncan Ferguson when it comes to who was 'better in the air' between the legendry Everton duo.

During their careers, the best qualities of both Cahill and Ferguson were how they could punish the opposition in the air, and the Everton faithful witnessed a fair few of headed goals between them during their time at Goodison Park.

It could be argued that Ferguson was perhaps better and more powerful, but for someone who didn't have the frame or size of the Scotsman, Cahill was quality too.

Nonetheless, this is the message Cahill posted on his personal Twitter account when he was asked the Ferguson question, as he praised the now-coach for his ability with the ball at his feet too.

Tough question but I think I just edge him there haha. His touch and finish with both feet was first class https://t.co/9LHeADZjGm — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) March 24, 2020

Ferguson will now be hoping to teach the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Moise Kean the art how to head the ball, even though it is going out of the game.

Prior to football being postponed because of the global health pandemic, Calvert-Lewin was on a roll scoring-wise and many were tipping him for an England call.

Not only that, it was becoming increasingly likely that he could have been heading for the Euros given his form and the injuries to the likes of Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford.