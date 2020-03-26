How to watch WWE NXT for free in the UK this week: 1st April 2020 episode, live, repeats and highlights

The WWE Network is currently free for all new subscribers, meaning WWE fans can catch NXT for free.

Despite much of the world coming to a halt due to the global health crisis WWE and AEW are continuing to provide Wrestling fans with top content going forward.

Monday nights in the US sees the WWE bring fans Monday Night Raw, Friday nights give us WWE Smackdown. Meanwhile, the Wednesday night war between WWE and AEW continues midweek with NXT going head-to-head with Dynamite.

This Wednesday the 1st April 2020 it is the turn of WWE NXT. The two-hour show is coming directly from the NXT’s regular home at Full Sail University, despite the current crisis. With WWE reportedly pre-taping several NXT shows to go on beyond Wrestlemania in case of further restrictions, fans can settle in for plenty of WWE shows in this trying time.

WWE NXT on Wednesday 1st April 2020 will continue to build the loser-leaves-NXT feud between former tag team partners Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, Rhean Ripley’s expected NXT Women’s title defence against Charlotte Flair and former WWE Heavyweight Champion Triple H is set to make a special appearance on the show this week.

Where can I watch WWE NXT live in the UK this week?

BT Sport acquired the rights to show WWE products earlier in the year. NXT is shown live on BT Sport 1 from 01:00 (1am), Thursday the 2nd April 2020.

If you don’t fancy staying up until the early hours of the morning, there are highlights options available on BT Sport.

Can I watch repeats and highlights of the 1st April 2020 episode of WWE NXT in the UK this week?

A repeat version goes out on BT Sport 1 on Thursday 2nd April 2020 at 21:00 (9pm), Friday 3rd April at 08:00 (8am) on BT Sport 2, and Sunday 5th April at 22:00 (10pm) on BT Sport 3.

An hour-long highlights version of NXT goes out on BT Sport 1 on Friday 3rd April 2020 at 17:00 (5pm) and again at 23:00 (11pm). It is also repeated on Sunday 5th April 2020 at 10:00 (10am) on BT Sport 2.

How to watch the 1st April 2020 episode of WWE NXT for free this week

If you do not have BT Sport then, unfortunately, it appears that NXT highlights packages are still not shown on Channel 5 or the Paramount Network like WWE Raw and Smackdown or like AEW Dynamite is on ITV4.

However, NXT is available on the WWE Network from 22:00 ET in the USA on Thursday 2nd April. The WWE Network is currently free to new subscribers and NXT will be available from 02:00 am Friday April 3rd.