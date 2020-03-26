How to watch For Life in UK: Stream American crime drama online

For Life premiered on ABC in the United States in February.

The 12-part American crime drama stars Nicholas Pinnock - who UK fans may recognise as Jason Backland in Marcella - as Aaron Wallace, a prisoner sentenced to life for a crime he did not commit.

While inside, Wallace uses his time to become a lawyer, and works as a defence attorney for others while as he attempts to overturn his own conviction.



The series is loosely based on the true story of Isaac Wright Jr, who is now a licenced attorney in the state of New Jersey.

It premiered in the US at the start of last month and has six episodes left to run.

But how can you watch it here?

How to watch For Life in the UK

The ABC show is not yet being shown on UK TV, nor the region's two most popular streaming services, Netflix or Amazon Prime.

But there is a solution to those who would like to (legally) watch For Life on this side of the Atlantic - by subscribing to either Hulu or Youtube TV (at a cost, of course).

50 Cent in For Life

Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, the In da Club and P.I.M.P. rapper, is the executive producer on six of the show's 12 episodes.

And he appears in one (episode six, Burner) as Cassius Dawkins, a fellow inmate of Wallace.

"He's institutionalized," Jackson said of his character to Fox News. "He's been in for a very long time, since he was, like, 16. He's 30-something-years-old now. He finds more significance in just doing the wrong thing."

Of his latest acting role, he added: "I'm just offering what I know the audience is willing to embrace at the present moment and therefore, now I'm moving to some different things like this.

"Like, this will probably be the last time you see me play this kind of guy, you know."

Who else is in the For Life cast?

For Life viewers may also recognise Dorian Missick (Brett Tatro in The Good Wife) as Jamal Bishop, Indira Varma (Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones) as Safiya Masri, Glenn Fleshler (Randall in Joker) as Captain Frank Foster and Boris McGiver (Tom Hammerschmidt in House of Cards) as Glen Maskins - among others.