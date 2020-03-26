How to watch AEW Dynamite in the UK: 1st April episode live, highlights and Freeview

AEW Dynamite will again be coming from Jacksonville and see Chris Jericho facing up to Matt Hardy.

Despite much of the world coming to a halt due to the global health crisis WWE and AEW are continuing to provide Wrestling fans with top content going forward.

Monday nights in the US sees the WWE bring fans Monday Night Raw, Friday nights give us WWE Smackdown. Meanwhile, the Wednesday night war between WWE and AEW continues midweek with NXT going head-to-head with Dynamite.

This Wednesday the 1st April 2020 it is the turn of AEW Dynamite. The two-hour show is coming directly from the AEW’s home-town of Jacksonville,, despite the current crisis. With AEW set to follow WWE’s lead and reportedly pre-tape several Dynamite shows to go on further into the month in case of further restrictions, fans can settle in for plenty of AEW action during self-isolation.

AEW Dynamite on Wednesday 1st April 2020 was supposed to see Blood and Guts, but that is no longer possible due to social distancing regulations. However, AEW fans will still be able to see ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes take on Jimmy Havoc, one-half of the AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega v the Inner Circle’s Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho going face-to-face with Matt Hardy following the Broken One’s sensational debut last week.

Chris Jericho attends the All Elite Wrestling press line during 2019 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on October 04, 2019 in New York City.

How can I watch the 1st April 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite in the UK?

AEW Dynamite will be shown on FITE TV in the United Kingdom on Thursday 2nd April 2020 at 00:00 (12am). Subscriptions for FITE TV start at $4.99 a month and are available at fite.tv or as a mobile app.

How to watch repeats and highlights of the 1st April 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite in the UK

Replays are then available throughout the week on FITE TV, if you fail to stay up through the night.

If you don’t fancy subscribing for FITE TV, AEW Dynamite is repeated in the UK on ITV 4. The latest episode of AEW Dynamite will air on Friday 3rd April 2020 at 23:35 (11.35pm).

Where can I watch the 1st April 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite on Freeview?

ITV 4 is available at Freeview Channel 24 (+1 available at Channel 59), Freesat Channel 117 (+1 available at Channel 154), Sky Channel 120 (HD) (+1 available at Channel 220, SD available at Channel 818), and Virgin Media Channel 118 (HD available at Channel 178, =1 available at Channel 175).