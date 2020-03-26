How to use the out of body filter on TikTok

TikTok has got plenty of filters and features to keep you busy during lockdown...

With the UK now in lockdown, what better time to get your teeth into TikTok?

If you're not on the app - what have you been doing? It's the perfect time to get involved and keep yourself entertained with a host of videos, filters and features while you can't leave the house.

For those who do, there may still be elements of the app you haven't quite got your head around or explored yet - but we're helping you make the most of TikTok!

Some people may be wondering how to use the out of body filter effect on TikTok and we've got all the info on what it does and how to get it...

How to get the out of body filter on TikTok

To get the out of body filter effect, there are a just few very easy steps to follow. All you need to do before you get started is check your TikTok app is right up to date.

Record your video on your phone's camera, not on TikTok itself. Crop it into two separate videos using your phone's editing features Download an app called VideoStar In that app, you can edit your video Using 'mix clips', you can add the second half of the video in There are four potential selections Layer the videos to get the effect Then upload the video to TikTok!

There's a video here which lays it all out on YouTube.

What does the out of body filter do?

The effect is that you're faded into the background over yourself in the foreground of your own video.

It creates the visual effect that you're a ghost or a spirit there behind yourself doing something.

It's quite consuming in terms of time but looks effective when you get it right.

There doesn't seem to be a way of doing it without using an external app at this stage.