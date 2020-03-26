How to link Snapchat to Houseparty step-by-step

Houseparty is blowing up while everyone's in lockdown, but how do you link it to your Snapchat account?

People up and down the UK are having to find new ways to keep themselves entertained during the current lockdown period, which will last at least three weeks.

They can't go out and interact with others and that has pushed people closer towards apps to keep in contact with those close to them.

In the current climate, an app called HouseParty has exploded in terms of popularity and some people want to know how to connect it to their Snapchat account.

We've got all the info you need about the app, as well as a step-by-step guide to link Snapchat with HouseParty to keep yourself in contact...

What is HouseParty?

HouseParty is a 'social video app', downloadable for free for both Android and iOS.

It has seen its popularity soar throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

The app was actually started in 2016, by the same company who own Fortnite, but has only started blowing up properly now.

You can see which of your friends are online at any one time and play games with them.

Games on the app include Heads Up, Trivia and Quick Draw, which can be played by as many as eight players at any one time.

It's a virtual house party once people get involved with their own snacks and drinks from home!

How to link Snapchat to Houseparty



There's also the option to link your Snapchat account to your HouseParty one.

When signing up to HouseParty, there's an option to 'Connect Snapchat' to your account, clear to see above where you enter your email address to sign up.

That's the easiest way to do it and you can't miss it on the sign up screen!

You can also sync other media profiles such as Facebook with the app as you go through the process as well - but syncing your Snapchat also gives you the chance to make your Bitmoji your profile picture on HouseParty as well.