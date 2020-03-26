How to get the Big Head filter on TikTok: Check out the trend with some truly hilarious results

TikTok often provides moments of comedy gold and the Big Head filter is a prime example.

The internet is always full of a selection of weird and wonderful trends.

In recent years, most of these trends have started to originate on TikTok as the rapidly-growing social media site lends itself well to new challenges, filters and generally popular content.

One of the most recent trends to take TikTok by storm is the Big Head filter which has caught the attention of millions of fans.

But just how do you get the Big Head filter on TikTok if you want to take part?

The Big Head filter on TikTok

As you can see in the TikTok video below, the Big Head filter does exactly what it says on the tin and gives users an abnormally large head.

This can create some truly hilarious results as those using the filter are given a head far too big for their normal-sized body.

How to get the Big Head filter

Finding the selection of Big Head filters on TikTok shouldn't be too tough a task, although there are actually several filters to look out for.

- To find the selection of Big Head filters, you'll need to head over to the Discover tab on TikTok.

- Once there, type in 'big head' or #bighead and select the top hashtag, #bighead. You will then be greeted by every TikTok video that uses a Big Head filter.

- To try out a filter, select one of the many videos and in the bottom left-hand corner, you should see the name of the filter used.

- Simply tap on the name of the filter and then on the camera icon at the bottom of your screen which will then let you create a TikTok video using the filter in question.

YouTuber Jypsyvloggin has a handy video tutorial if you're still struggling.

Some of our favourite examples

Unsurprisingly, there are countless videos that use a Big Head filter and the results are superb.