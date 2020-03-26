How many episodes are in Noughts and Crosses? BBC One viewers have a way to go yet!

BBC One's Noughts and Crosses is far from finished but how many episodes are there in total?

Noughts and Crosses has been one of the most eye-catching series on the BBC in 2020.

The show takes both racism and history and turns them totally on their heads to create a world that feels believable and alien at the same time.

The crux of the series is that society is divided into two groups, Crosses (black people) and Noughts (white people) and it explores the tensions, differences and similarities between them.

Noughts and Crosses' first episode arrived on March 5th and tonight's episode (March 26th) marks the fourth in the series but just how many episodes are there in total?

Noughts and Crosses on the BBC

Noughts and Crosses, which is based on the novel series of the same name by acclaimed author Malorie Blackman, takes viewers into a world where Crosses are seen as superior and Noughts are treated as an under-class, mirroring the period of apartheid in South Africa.

At the heart of the story, however, is a Romeo and Juliet-esque tale of a Nought and Cross who fall in love despite their bond being hugely frowned upon.

How many episodes are in Noughts and Crosses

Six.

That's right, there are six episodes in the first series of Noughts and Crosses.

The first of these episodes arrived on BBC One on March 5th and the six-episode series is expected to conclude on April 9th.

Meanwhile, all six episodes of Noughts and Crosses are available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those of you who can't wait to see how the story unfolds.

Prospects for season 2

Naturally, with the end of the series approaching, a number of fans have already turned their attention to a potential second series.

At the time of writing, it is unconfirmed whether or not Noughts and Crosses will return as the BBC will likely want to review the show's viewing figures.

If there is to be a second series, however, there are four more books in the Malorie Blackman novel series (five in total) to adapt, so there's plenty more material to work from.

In the meantime, series 1 of Noughts and Crosses continues on Thursday evenings at 9pm until the sixth and final episode airs on April 9th. Alternatively, all six episodes are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.