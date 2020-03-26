'He doesn't help himself': Some Leeds fans react to comments by Whites figure

Leeds United signed attacking duo Jean-Kevin Augustin and Ian Poveda during the January transfer window.

Leeds United fans have laughed off comments by their owner Andrea Radrizzani regarding the recently concluded January transfer window.

Radrizzani shared that Leeds tried to sign Cavani during the winter transfer window and they 'spoke more concretely' with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as he told Gianluca di Marzio.

Leeds fans simply don't believe Radrizzani's claims and questioned why they went from seemingly wanting such a prolific duo to signing unknown figures in Jean-Kevin Augustin and Ian Poveda.

It could be argued that when the above duo did sign, the Leeds fans were a little disappointed because what they originally had was perhaps better - Eddie Nketiah is proving that at Arsenal.

There's no doubt that Leeds have the pulling power to sign top-quality players, but considering they are sitting in the second-tier, it would have been some shock if either Ibrahimovic or Cavani walked through the doors of Elland Road.

Therefore, it has to be questioned whether the Leeds boardroom, at any point, knew that signing the above duo was realistic on any level.

But on a positive note, this could be a sign of things to come for Leeds, that's if they earn promotion to the big-time when the season is able to resume in a safe manner.

With Marcelo Bielsa at the helm, his contacts and the stature that he holds in the game, it would enable the club to attract some serious quality to Elland Road, but promotion to the Premier League has to happen first.

Here is a selection of the Leeds fans reacting to those Ibrahimovic and Cavani rumours:

