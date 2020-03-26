Quick links

'He doesn't help himself': Some Leeds fans react to comments by Whites figure

Amir Mir
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani (l) watches on with director of football Victor Orta and CEO Angus Kinnear (2r) during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and...
Leeds United signed attacking duo Jean-Kevin Augustin and Ian Poveda during the January transfer window.

Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint-Germain looks on before the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes on March...

Leeds United fans have laughed off comments by their owner Andrea Radrizzani regarding the recently concluded January transfer window. 

Radrizzani shared that Leeds tried to sign Cavani during the winter transfer window and they 'spoke more concretely' with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as he told Gianluca di Marzio

 

Leeds fans simply don't believe Radrizzani's claims and questioned why they went from seemingly wanting such a prolific duo to signing unknown figures in Jean-Kevin Augustin and Ian Poveda. 

It could be argued that when the above duo did sign, the Leeds fans were a little disappointed because what they originally had was perhaps better - Eddie Nketiah is proving that at Arsenal.

There's no doubt that Leeds have the pulling power to sign top-quality players, but considering they are sitting in the second-tier, it would have been some shock if either Ibrahimovic or Cavani walked through the doors of Elland Road.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Genoa CFC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on March 8, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

Therefore, it has to be questioned whether the Leeds boardroom, at any point, knew that signing the above duo was realistic on any level. 

But on a positive note, this could be a sign of things to come for Leeds, that's if they earn promotion to the big-time when the season is able to resume in a safe manner.

With Marcelo Bielsa at the helm, his contacts and the stature that he holds in the game, it would enable the club to attract some serious quality to Elland Road, but promotion to the Premier League has to happen first. 

