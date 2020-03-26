‘Haters’: Former Yorkshire rival reacts to incredible Leeds United decision

Leeds United players have decided to defer wages.

Former Middlesbrough striker Andy Campbell has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Leeds United players’ decision to defer wages.

As reported by BBC Sport, Leeds United’s players, coaching staff and senior management have volunteered to defer wages so that the non-paying staff can be paid.

Leeds, like other football clubs in the world, have been hit by the global health pandemic.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta has praised the players for their “incredible sense of unity and togetherness” amid these uncertain times, as quoted on BBC Sport.

Campbell - who played for the Whites’ Yorkshire rivals Middlesbrough - has praised the Leeds players for their act of generosity on Twitter.

Automatic promotion challenge

Leeds are having a wonderful season at the moment and will be looking forward to the campaign resuming so that they can clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The West Yorkshire outfit are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.