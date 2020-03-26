Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

‘Great news’: Some Leeds United fans react to big announcement

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United players have decided to defer their wages.

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.

Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the players deciding to defer their wages.

As announced on Leeds’s official website today, the club’s players, coaching staff and senior management team have volunteered to take a wage deferral.

This is to ensure that non-football staff at the Championship club can be paid.

It is quite a generous gesture from the players, coaches and management team, and some Leeds fans have given their take on the announcement.

Below are some of the best comments:

 

Looking forward

It is hard times for a lot of clubs, as football is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

However, Leeds have to look forward, as there is nothing much they can do at the moment.

Leeds fans will hope that the season resumes soon, as the Whites are in a very good position in the Championship table.

The Whites are at the top of the league table at the moment, and with the players training hard and keeping fit in their respective homes, the Elland Road faithful will be optimistic that they will be ready when time comes.

General View of Elland Road prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on December 26, 2018 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch