‘Great news’: Some Leeds United fans react to big announcement

Leeds United players have decided to defer their wages.

Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the players deciding to defer their wages.

As announced on Leeds’s official website today, the club’s players, coaching staff and senior management team have volunteered to take a wage deferral.

This is to ensure that non-football staff at the Championship club can be paid.

It is quite a generous gesture from the players, coaches and management team, and some Leeds fans have given their take on the announcement.

Below are some of the best comments:

This really it's a special set of people we have at Leeds these days. Couldn't be prouder to be a Leeds United supporter — Jo Bedford (@El_Loco_Jo) March 26, 2020

These are testing times but our club had passed the test. — Chris (@cris_mannion) March 26, 2020

Side before self — Andy W (@MightyLeeds1961) March 26, 2020

All @lufc players and coaching/managing staff — Mattel (@Leedsmatt) March 26, 2020

What a group we currently have, so proud of this club #sidebeforeself — Matt Wilby (@officialMDJW) March 26, 2020

Deferral is not a cut as many players and staff are doing elsewhere, but it’s better than nothing. — Jonty (@JontySolomons) March 26, 2020

And STILL people moan.

Great stuff from the players — Jake (@Jakeleeds88) March 26, 2020

Great stuff — Rob (@mightywhitesfc) March 26, 2020

Well done everyone MOT⚽️⚽️⚽️ — Pete Wainwright (@PeterWainwrig8) March 26, 2020

Well done lads. Proud of you all. — David Winter (@david_kitty) March 26, 2020

Great news standing by the club as a team. Definitely no i in this team — Simon Tweedy (@sdtweedy) March 26, 2020

Owner still acting like we are skint. Should cover it himself as he’s been skimping for 18 months — Hugh Jarce (@Hughjarce2014) March 26, 2020

Looking forward

It is hard times for a lot of clubs, as football is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

However, Leeds have to look forward, as there is nothing much they can do at the moment.

Leeds fans will hope that the season resumes soon, as the Whites are in a very good position in the Championship table.

The Whites are at the top of the league table at the moment, and with the players training hard and keeping fit in their respective homes, the Elland Road faithful will be optimistic that they will be ready when time comes.