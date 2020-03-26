Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Graham Roberts tweet on £11m player has got some Tottenham Hotspur fans talking

Mousa Dembele of Tottenham and Harry Kane of Tottenham and Eric Dier of Tottenham and Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC...
Mousa Dembele left Tottenham Hotspur in January 2019.

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his sides first goal with Mousa Dembele of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham...

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have responded to Graham Roberts’s post on Twitter about Mousa Dembele.

Former Tottenham defender Roberts has asked Spurs fans on Twitter if they think that the North London outfit would have won the Champions League last season if Dembele were at the club.

The 32-year-old midfielder joined Tottenham from Fulham in the summer of 2012 and was a key figure at the North London outfit over the years.

 

The Belgium international was a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the park, as Spurs established himself as regulars in the Champions League and challenged for the Premier League title.

However, Dembele had injury problems, and in January 2019, Tottenham sold the midfielder to Chinese club Guangzhou R&F for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £11 million.

Spurs reached the final of the Champions League last season, but they lost it to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Roberts has asked on Twitter if Tottenham would have won the Champions League with Dembele in the team, and some Spurs have responded, as shown below:

Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur comes on as a substitute for Mousa Dembele of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between PSV and Tottenham Hotspur at Philips...

Mousa Dembele of Tottenham in action during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park on April 26, 2017 in London, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

