Graham Roberts tweet on £11m player has got some Tottenham Hotspur fans talking

Mousa Dembele left Tottenham Hotspur in January 2019.

Former Tottenham defender Roberts has asked Spurs fans on Twitter if they think that the North London outfit would have won the Champions League last season if Dembele were at the club.

The 32-year-old midfielder joined Tottenham from Fulham in the summer of 2012 and was a key figure at the North London outfit over the years.

The Belgium international was a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the park, as Spurs established himself as regulars in the Champions League and challenged for the Premier League title.

However, Dembele had injury problems, and in January 2019, Tottenham sold the midfielder to Chinese club Guangzhou R&F for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £11 million.

Spurs reached the final of the Champions League last season, but they lost it to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Roberts has asked on Twitter if Tottenham would have won the Champions League with Dembele in the team, and some Spurs have responded, as shown below:

A question to all @SpursOfficial fans would we have won the @ChampionsLeague with @mousadembele playing — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) March 26, 2020

No, because we dominated midfield anyway. Our attack was shocking. — ChrismanSpurs (@ChrismanSpurs) March 26, 2020

Are you having a laugh? We sold him because he was absolutely gone, may as well have had you in there — Robbie Hughes (@RobbieH80383480) March 26, 2020

If he’s been playing instead of Sissoko and therefore the penalty didn’t happen, then yeah we could’ve. — Andy Mantle (@mantsy1981) March 26, 2020

Would’ve increased the likelihood ten fold imo — LJohnson (@lazqetjohnson) March 26, 2020

No cos we didn’t win anything with him in the first place — Martin Jenkin (@75jigs) March 26, 2020

Without doubt. We needed him to protect the back four with Sissoko and we had no one to link defence and attack. Completely different fixture — Lawrence Titsworth (@TheCheekyTotter) March 26, 2020

He was very poor v Man U semi final at Wembley.. gave ball away loads and messed up for one goal — andrew leeding (@aleeding) March 26, 2020

I don’t understand why no one remembers his legs were completely gone and could only play 60 mins at the end. — Tom (@tomtkkellard) March 26, 2020

100% best Tottenham player I’ve seen in my lifetime — Crowley (@TotesCrowley) March 26, 2020

Think so that man was a game changer — Stephen C (@StephenC7780) March 26, 2020