Everton reportedly plan to release player they 'nicked' from Leeds United

Everton are reportedly set to release Luke Garbutt.

Leeds United's academy has produced some superb players for their first team, with the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Jamie Shackleton and Robbie Gotts currently in Marcelo Bielsa's promotion-chasing side.

Many others earned big moves after playing for the Leeds first team, with Fabian Delph, James Milner, Jack Clarke, Lewis Cook, Charlie Taylor and Ronaldo Vieira all moving on.

Some have even left Leeds before even playing for their first team, with Danny Rose, Michael Woods and Tom Taiwo fitting that bill, along with Luke Garbutt.

Garbutt has been progressing through the Leeds ranks, and was even the England Under-17 captain having shown real promise during his time with the Whites.

The left back was tipped for a huge future, and ended up leaving Leeds for a move to Everton in 2009, with Ken Bates raging that the Toffees 'nicked' Garbutt in a move that cost just £500,000 plus add-ons.

11 years on from that move, the Liverpool Echo claim that Garbutt will now be leaving Everton for free this summer, as the Toffees won't be extending his contract with the club.

Garbutt has only managed 12 appearances for Everton, and has found himself out on loan at Cheltenham Town, Colchester United, Fulham, Wigan Athletic, Oxford United and now Ipswich Town.

The defender has been through an up-and-down season with Ipswich, meaning that a permanent League One move may be coming for Garbutt, which isn't quite what people had envisaged for him in 2009.

Garbutt is now approaching 27, and he'll sadly go down as another case of unfulfilled potential. Who knows how things could have turned out for him had he stayed at Leeds and played first-team football at Elland Road before jumping to the Premier League.