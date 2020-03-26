Quick links

Everton duo named in Barcelona's flop XI of the century

Yerry Mina (L) and Andre Gomes (R) sign their contracts as a new Everton FC players on August 9, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.
Everton duo have turned their careers around.

Everton stars Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina have been named in Marca's Barcelona Flop of the Century XI.

Composed of players who appeared for Barcelona from 2000 onwards, Gomes and Mina are the only current Premier League stars in the squad.

There are other connections though, with former Arsenal captain Thomas Vermaelen and midfielder Alex Song both in. 

 

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic also features, along with ex-Liverpool midfielder Coutinho.

To the credit of both Gomes and Mina, who signed for Everton in 2018, they have both turned their careers around at Everton.

Gomes was given a raw deal by Barcelona supporters, who turned on him quickly.

He has felt the love at Everton and this helped him decide to turn his loan move into a permanent one.

Mina only spent six months at Barcelona before they cashed in after an impressive World Cup.

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Yerry Mina (L) and Andre Gomes during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on April 25, 2019 in Halewood, England.

