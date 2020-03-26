'Even harsher on Aston Villa': Bournemouth player makes claim about Dean Smith's side

Both Aston Villa and Bournemouth are sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone.

Bournemouth goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale, has claimed that it would be 'even harsher on Aston Villa' if the season were to end now and the bottom three teams were to be relegated, as he told Sky Sports News (26/03/20 at 8:05 am).

Both Villa and Bournemouth are sitting in the relegation zone with football currently halted because of the global health pandemic and there is no clear sign of a potential return.

Dean Smith's side have a game in hand and if they were to win that then they would move out of the bottom three.

Ramsdale, whose Cherries side have beaten Villa twice this term, doesn't like the idea of stopping the season now and seemingly suggested that Smith's men would be punished for reaching the League Cup final if they were relegated now.

"We haven't worked this hard to play this many games just to be cruelly sent down," Ramsdale told Sky Sports. "I think it would be even harsher on Aston Villa, who if they didn't do so well getting to the Carabao Cup final and they played their game in hand and won, then they wouldn't be in the bottom three.

"I think that is the worst scenario [stopping the season now and relegating the bottom three] for us and other teams as well. I think the best thing for it is for us to just finally get something in the diary to drive towards and finish the season, no matter how long it takes.

"Then we have to just try to squeeze everything in with a later date for the up and coming season."

There have been a number of suggestions flying about regarding how the season should or shouldn't end.

It all depends on where each individual team is. If the season were to be voided, the bottom three would be clear winners, but Liverpool would miss out on their first title in 30 years.

Equally, if Liverpool were awarded the title and the bottom three were relegated without this season finishing then it would be very harsh on those in the bottom three, especially Villa and Bournemouth.