Quick links

Everton

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'They've got something here': Pundit compares £1.5m Everton man to Tottenham star

Danny Owen
Everton fans shield their eyes during the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park on May 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton completed a real bargain signing when they brought Dominic Calvert-Lewin to the Premier League from Sheffield United.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton and Victor Lindelof of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on March 01,...

Jermaine Jenas has hailed the improvements made by Dominic Calvert-Lewin this season, comparing the Everton striker to Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane in an interview with the Mirror (26 March, page 46).

ABack in 2014/15, a young Englishman with a nose for goal came out of nowhere to establish himself as one of the Premier League’s most feared number nines almost overnight.

And given the way Calvert-Lewin has developed in recent months, particularly since Carlo Ancelotti took over at Goodison Park, the Everton youngster could be about to follow in Kane’s footsteps as he looks to reach the peak of the domestic and European game.

 

Strong, quick and blessed with a superb attitude on and off the pitch, the only thing missing from Calvert-Lewin’s game was goals.

But, with 15 in 32 games under his belt across 2019/20, it is fair to say he has turned that weakness into a strength in a way not too dissimilar to a fresh-faced Kane during the days when he was leading the line alongside Roberto Soldado in North London.

“What a breakthrough year,” Jenas, the former Spurs and England midfielder, says.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (L) of Everton celebrates his goal with Morgan Schneiderlin Mason Holgate and Richarlison during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates...

“He used to confuse me. He was like a kid in a sweet shop, sprinting around to impress every time he got on. (Now) he scores all sorts of goals. Everton have gone from looking for a new striker to knowing they have got something here to nurture.

“He reminds me of Harry Kane in his breakthrough year.”

The one-time Sheffield United youngster, who looks a brilliant piece of business now at £1.5 million, recently signed a new long-term contract until 2025 to ward off interest from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Everton might now have a number nine for years to come; someone to finally fill a Romelu Lukaku-shaped void in the Toffees’ front line.

Mason Holgate (bottom) of Everton celebrates a goal with team mates Richarlison (L) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (R) during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Everton and Watford at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch