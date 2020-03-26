'That's really impressive': Football League chairman hails Leeds United decision

Championship table-toppers Leeds United have agreed a wage deferral during the ongoing global health pandemic.

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince has hailed Leeds United after the club’s players and staff volunteered for a wage deferral due to the ongoing global health pandemic, while speaking to Jim White on talkSPORT (26 March, 10.40am).

In a time of worldwide crisis, the West Yorkshire giants deserve so much credit for doing their bit to give us all some much needed positivity.

The BBC reports that Marcelo Bielsa, Kalvin Phillips and co will accept a wage cut for the time being to ensure that every one of their 272 ‘full-time, non-football staff’ are not left financially crippled with the football season postponed indefinitely.

And Leeds’ admirable sacrifice has certainly gone down very well with a rival Football League owner.

“I think that’s really impressive what they’ve done at Leeds,” Dale says, before suggesting that the 2019/20 campaign will not be resumed any time soon.

“(The proposed April resumption is) illogical. The rate of infection probably won’t peak until June or July. I think we should finish the season if we can but then we need to start a new one. We could be in a bit of a pickle.”

While almost every club in the land will surely be desperate to finalise the current season, Leeds have extra motivation to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

They are top of the Championship as things stand and just nine games away from reaching the promised land of the Premier League for the first time since 2004.