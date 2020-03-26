Quick links

Reported Liverpool target could be Anfield's answer to £50m Everton star

Danny Owen
Richarlison of Everton celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-2 during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on September 1, 2019...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool reportedly want to bring Sao Paulo's Gustavo Maia to the Premier League - though not if La Liga champions Barcelona can help it.

If you are looking to fill your football fix in these testing times, flick over to your favourite video sharing site and type ‘Gabriel Maia’ into the search bar.

We know those YouTube compilations can be a little misleading at the best of times but it takes just a few minutes of explosive dribbles, prancing pirouettes and full-back-frazzling-flicks to realise that a new Samba starlet has entered the game.

 

No wonder Barcelona are doing everything in their power to beat Liverpool to the signature of 19-year-old Maia, according to Marca

However, if the Premier League leaders can rise to the challenge and snap up this teenager from under the Catalans' nose, Maia would have pretty much the perfect mentor just a few miles down the road in Merseyside.

Long before Richarlison became Everton’s £50 million talisman, he, like Maia, was a budding left-winger jinking past defenders with ease back in Brazil.

Liverpool fans show their support prior to the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 05, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

And it is easy to forget now that the Selecao’s 2019 Copa America hero was still plying his trade out wide in the yellow of Watford just two years ago.

Richarlison has undergone a huge transformation under Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti, ironing out the kinks in his game to become a much more complete, consistent Premier League footballer.

Considering that Maia has started out in the same position, in the same league and with the same eye-catching skill-set, the teenager could do a lot worse than to follow in the footsteps of a man who continues to go from strength to strength in England’s north west.

Richarlison of Everton celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Everton and Watford at Goodison Park on October 29, 2019 in...

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

