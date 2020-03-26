Quick links

Report: West Brom ace heading for exit, club very confident of signing him

West Bromwich Albion very nearly lost Nathan Ferguson to the Premier League in January - but Crystal Palace still want the Championship right-back.

Crystal Palace are exceedingly confident of completing a belated deal for West Bromwich Albion full-back Nathan Ferguson when the summer transfer window opens, according to reports provided by The Standard.

Now, this should come as a surprise to precisely no one at the Hawthorns.

 

Academy graduate Ferguson only saw a January switch to Selhurst Park collapse when a problem with his knee was discovered during his medical but Palace boss Roy Hodgson has already admitted that the right-back was still a potential option for later in 2020 (Football London).

And with Ferguson’s contract due to expire sooner rather than later, meaning he will be available for absolutely nothing after being valued at £4 million just two months ago, there is nothing really West Brom can do to stop Palace getting their man eventually.

The Birmingham-born 19-year-old will be challenged with filling an Aaron Wan-Bissaka shaped void in Crystal Palace’s defence, one year after arguably the Premier League’s best ‘defensive’ full-back sealed a big-money move to Manchester United.

Though Palace fans should not expect too much too soon from a player still in his teenage years. Ferguson, after all, is just 21 games into his professional career.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

