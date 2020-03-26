Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Premier League

Ligue 1

Report: Tottenham interested in signing Villas-Boas favourite who rejected Anfield move

Danny Owen
FC ZenitÕs coach from Portugal Andre Villas Boas before the start of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg match between SL Benfica and FC Zenit at Estadio da Luz on February 16,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Premier League could soon be home to Maxime Lopez with Spurs and West Ham United reportedly offered Marseille's Ligue 1 starlet.

Maxime Lopez during Olympique Marseille v Montpellier HSC at Stade Velodrome on May 24, 2019 in Marseille, France.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have both been offered the chance to sign Marseille midfielder Maxime Lopez for a bargain £10 million this summer, according to the Daily Star – and it seems that the Premier League rivals are keen on the idea too.

A talented 22-year-old who turned down the chance to join Liverpool in the latter days of Brendan Rodgers’ reign could belatedly be on his way to England.

It is no secret that Marseille needed to cash in on a few key players this summer to avoid potential FFP sanctions – and that was before the global health crisis threatened to hand the coffers another kicking.

 

And, according to The Star, the French giants are now willing to accept just £10 million for Lopez, two months after rejecting £4 million more than that from La Liga outfit Sevilla.

Tottenham and West Ham are understood to have been contacted to gauge their interest in the homegrown prospect, with both London clubs intrigued by the idea of landing one of Europe’s most promising young playmakers for a cut-price fee.

Lopez has been a regular under Andre Villas-Boas, the former Spurs boss, this season, making 27 appearances in all competitions and providing three assists.

Olympique de Marseille's French midfielder Maxime Lopez celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Dijon (DFCO) vs Marseille (OM) on December 10, 2016 at the...

“(Lopez) basically controlls the rhythm of our game,” the one-time Chelsea coach told Sport after Lopez inspired a 3-1 win over Strasbourg in January.

“He is a player who takes risks, he always looks for one-two, small passes in the middle.”

With Jose Mourinho crying out for a ‘positional midfielder’ his Spurs side are so clearly lacking, there may be a key role awaiting Lopez in North London. Could this nimble, 5ft 6ins dynamo fulfil the role of a Nemanja Matic, a Thiago Motta or a Claude Makelele under Mourinho at Tottenham?

Salzburg's Austrian midfielder Hannes Wolf (L) vies for the ball with Marseille's French midfielder Maxime Lopez (C) during the UEFA Europa League first-leg semi-final football match...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch