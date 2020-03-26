Report: Sunderland could lose key player Parkinson called 'terrific'; rival clubs keen

League One Sunderland have been indebted to some fine performances from Luke O'Nien at the Stadium of Light this season.

Sunderland are at risk of losing Luke O’Nien this summer with the Phil Parkinson favourite attracting plenty of attention from elsewhere in England, according to the Northern Echo.

If the Black Cats want to keep hold of their most impressive performers, then a return to the Championship at the second time of asking is pretty much a must.

Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is desperate to play in the second tier again and would be tempted by a move to Blackburn Rovers, according to LancsLive.

With his contract due to expire at the end of the season, whenever that will be, Sunderland’s Mr Versatile O’Nien could also be heading out the door.

The Northern Echo reports that the former Wycombe Wanderers favourite has plenty of admirers, although they do not name any of the clubs keen to lure O’Nien away from Wearside.

An all-action 25-year-old who has produced four goals and six assists during an impressive campaign, this midfielder-turned-full-back has been pretty much indispensable since he joined Sunderland during Jack Ross’s spell in charge at the Stadium of Light.

And you would imagine that Parkinson will be desperate to keep him at all costs.

“He is a terrific player. The most important thing is he is great in both boxes, that is where the game is won or lost,” Parkinson told the Sunderland Echo after O’Nien scored a brilliant header against struggling Southend United.

Fortunately, Sunderland do have the option to extend O’Nien’s contract by a further 12 months and you would imagine they will trigger this clause as soon as possible.