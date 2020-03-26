Report: Rangers could be offered £26m forward in summer swap deal

Scottish Premiership powerhouses Rangers could lose Alfredo Morelos to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid but could Riquelme move to Ibrox in exchange?

Atletico Madrid want to sign Alfredo Morelos this summer and, according to La Razon, they will offer Rodrigo Riqulme to Rangers in order to sweeten the deal.

Not so long ago, Morelos was the most in-form footballer in Scotland, with Gers boss Steven Gerrard making it clear that he wouldn’t consider selling his star man for a second – even if a £40 million bid arrived on his desk.

But things might have changed now.

Morelos has scored just once in his last 12 games and missed the Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat to Hearts thanks to yet another case of ill-discipline. Suddenly, Rangers may be a little more tempted to cash in should Atletico come calling.

Especially with La Razon reporting that the La Liga giants are willing to send highly-rated forward Riquelme in the other direction.

A fleet-footed play-maker with an explosive burst of pace, the Spaniard with a £26 million release clause is due to become a free agent this summer.

Atletico obviously want to keep hold of a player some have labelled the heir to Antoine Griezmann, and the report claims that they are hoping to tie Riquelme down to a new, long-term deal before loaning him out to Rangers.

It has to be said, however, that a player who tore Rangers apart in the UEFA Youth League recently would not be a like-for-like replacement for Morelos. The Glasgow giants would still need to sign a new centre-forward in the off-season.

Celtic are allegedly interested in Riquelme too, as are Hoffenheim and some as-yet unnamed Premier League clubs.